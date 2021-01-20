National Bank Financial Weighs in on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:HR)

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will earn $1.79 per share for the year.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.46. The business had revenue of C$271.61 million for the quarter.

