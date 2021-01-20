National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.08.

NOV has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NOV traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 150,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,833,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.22. National Oilwell Varco has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Oilwell Varco will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter worth about $1,931,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 652,814 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 183,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,144 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 18,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

