National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NNN. PGGM Investments raised its position in National Retail Properties by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,009,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,955,000 after buying an additional 7,594,264 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 935,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,282,000 after purchasing an additional 73,342 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 428,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock remained flat at $$39.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 968,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,470. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $58.87. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

In related news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $804,966.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,635,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,465.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,034 shares of company stock worth $1,433,626 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

