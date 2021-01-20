Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Short Interest Up 16.4% in December

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,600 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 253,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 147.3 days.
NEAPF stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Nearmap has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71.
About Nearmap
