Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Short Interest Up 16.4% in December

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,600 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 253,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 147.3 days.

NEAPF stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Nearmap has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71.

About Nearmap

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

