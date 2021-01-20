Neblio (NEBL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $971,074.00

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $13.59 million and approximately $971,074.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019407 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008941 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004116 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,369,721 coins and its circulating supply is 16,945,942 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

