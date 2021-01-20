Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Shares Up 6.1%

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)’s share price rose 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 287,788 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 633,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.42). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. The firm had revenue of $37.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Antony C. Ball acquired 69,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $232,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Antony C. Ball bought 545,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,940,502.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 1,164,402 shares of company stock worth $4,210,517 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 147.5% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 197,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.