Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.97-2.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.129-7.129 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.02 billion.Netflix also updated its Q1 guidance to approx $2.97 EPS.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $501.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $221.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.65. Netflix has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $560.27.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,566 shares of company stock worth $241,501,445 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

