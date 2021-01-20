Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,977. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

