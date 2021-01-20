Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.
NYSEAMERICAN:NBH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,977. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $16.85.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile
