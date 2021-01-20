Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) Price Hits $2.19 on Major Exchanges

Neutrino System Base Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Neutrino System Base Token has a total market capitalization of $255,020.38 and approximately $53,506.00 worth of Neutrino System Base Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino System Base Token token can now be purchased for $2.19 or 0.00016176 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino System Base Token has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00050619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00120231 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00073629 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00254829 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000729 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,567.78 or 0.95712023 BTC.

Neutrino System Base Token Token Profile

Neutrino System Base Token’s launch date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino System Base Token’s total supply is 116,501 tokens. Neutrino System Base Token’s official message board is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . Neutrino System Base Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official website for Neutrino System Base Token is neutrino.at

Buying and Selling Neutrino System Base Token

