Nexo Price Reaches $0.67 (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $377.79 million and approximately $11.93 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001961 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo (NEXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Nexo Coin Trading

Nexo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

