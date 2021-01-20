NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.84

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.84 and last traded at $55.84, with a volume of 452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.98.

Several analysts recently commented on NXGPY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays started coverage on NEXT in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded NEXT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.76.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

