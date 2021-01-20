NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 272.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,818 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.8% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 80.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 656.7% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

