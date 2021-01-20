noob.finance ($NOOB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $569.00

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. noob.finance has a market capitalization of $26,159.15 and approximately $569.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, noob.finance has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One noob.finance token can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00046674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00120158 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00072335 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00257199 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00064843 BTC.

About noob.finance

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,876 tokens. The official website for noob.finance is noob.finance

noob.finance Token Trading

noob.finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire noob.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase noob.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

