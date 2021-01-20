Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.37

Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 151468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.49 million and a P/E ratio of -23.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23.

Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada. The company was formerly known as Industrial Minerals Canada Inc and changed its name to Northern Graphite Corporation in March 2010.

