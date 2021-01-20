NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG) Director Albert Matter Sells 2,000,000 Shares

NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) (CVE:NUG) Director Albert Matter sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$230,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,283,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$722,638.50.

Albert Matter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Albert Matter sold 54,500 shares of NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$6,812.50.

NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) stock opened at C$0.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$61.06 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15. NuLegacy Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 41.05, a quick ratio of 40.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

NuLegacy Gold Co. (NUG.V) Company Profile

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

