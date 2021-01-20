NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $17.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NS. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.62.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $362.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in NuStar Energy by 25.1% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,969,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after buying an additional 394,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NuStar Energy by 28.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,416,000 after buying an additional 903,507 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 18.5% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,835,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,589,000 after buying an additional 1,068,474 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 23.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,259,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,540,000 after buying an additional 805,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

