Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Bought by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,224,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,714,000 after buying an additional 115,059 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.53. The company had a trading volume of 17,834 shares. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74.

