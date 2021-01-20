Oak Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 557 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 557 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Adobe by 2,160.3% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock worth $250,715,000 after buying an additional 488,597 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 70.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock worth $488,584,000 after buying an additional 412,566 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after buying an additional 336,890 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $456.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $218.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $485.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.61. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.27.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,303.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,748 shares of company stock worth $4,123,662 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

