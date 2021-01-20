Oak Asset Management LLC Has $6.55 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oak Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 3.2% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.27.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.22. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $115.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

