Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 6,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
OCUL stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,004. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.58.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. The business had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OCUL shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.
Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.
