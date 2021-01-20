Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 6,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

OCUL stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,004. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. The business had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,007,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 907,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,084,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after purchasing an additional 466,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 26.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 243,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 1,222.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 210,794 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.1% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,812,000 after purchasing an additional 141,800 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OCUL shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

