Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) versus IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Head to Head Contrast

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) and IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Odonate Therapeutics has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEAYA Biosciences has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Odonate Therapeutics and IDEAYA Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics N/A N/A -$111.82 million ($4.05) -4.79 IDEAYA Biosciences N/A N/A -$41.97 million ($3.36) -5.79

IDEAYA Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Odonate Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Odonate Therapeutics and IDEAYA Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics N/A -85.75% -71.45% IDEAYA Biosciences N/A -28.83% -22.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Odonate Therapeutics and IDEAYA Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 IDEAYA Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00

Odonate Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 157.60%. IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus price target of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.60%. Given Odonate Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Odonate Therapeutics is more favorable than IDEAYA Biosciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of Odonate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Odonate Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences beats Odonate Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc., an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations. Its preclinical pipeline includes various synthetic lethality programs targeting MAT2A for solid tumors with MTAP deletions; Pol-theta in tumors with homologous recombination deficiency, including BRCA mutations; PARG in tumors with BRCA2 mutations in base excision repair; and WRN in high microsatellite instability tumors. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Cancer Research UK and the University of Manchester to develop small molecule inhibitors of Poly (ADP-ribose) glycohydrolase; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Pfizer Inc. for Phase 1/2 study in metastatic uveal melanoma and other solid tumors, as well as a strategic partnership with GlaxoSmithKline plc. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

