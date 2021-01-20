ODUWA (OWC) Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.70 million and $11,369.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

