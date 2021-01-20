OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 361,666 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 139.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361,666 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $9,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 281,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,914,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 311,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,729,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,679. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $15.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

