OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AON were worth $12,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of AON by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO John G. Bruno purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,993,465.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,865,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AON traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,777. Aon Plc has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $238.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.44. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.00.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

