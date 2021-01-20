OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 612 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 20,367 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 217,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,709,000 after acquiring an additional 32,632 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.5% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,126,000 after acquiring an additional 25,087 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 184,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.54. 134,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,794. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.34. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $90.48.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

