OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,184,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 237,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 52,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 60,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $174.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $174.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,409,941.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.11.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

