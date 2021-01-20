OLD National Bancorp IN Has $11.46 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,512 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,702 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,496,000 after buying an additional 289,096 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $907,465,000 after purchasing an additional 101,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after purchasing an additional 758,348 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.39. 8,021,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,316,445. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $13,096,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,871,771.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

