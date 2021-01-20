OLD National Bancorp IN Has $18.67 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for about 0.8% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CarMax were worth $18,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in CarMax by 20.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in CarMax by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in CarMax by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CarMax by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $1,600,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,599 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,500. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $9.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.43. 2,738,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.65 and its 200 day moving average is $96.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $116.70.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.