Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Shares Up 6%

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) was up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.79. 1,989,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,959,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

ONCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $225.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.58% and a negative net margin of 746.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,041,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

