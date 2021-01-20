Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.86

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.86 and last traded at $58.06, with a volume of 5550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.79. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert Alan Koch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $699,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,759.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 482,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,696,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,587 shares of company stock worth $5,501,684. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

