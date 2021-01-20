Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its target price increased by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ORGO. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Organogenesis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Shares of ORGO stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -158.17 and a beta of 1.84. Organogenesis has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

In related news, Director Wayne D. Mackie bought 42,726 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $138,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 161,290 shares in the company, valued at $524,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avista Capital Managing Member bought 36,127 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,551.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 138,492 shares of company stock worth $590,220 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 64,493 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 16,196 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 227.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 46,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 26,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 36,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

