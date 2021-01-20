Origin Dollar Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $6.92 million and $60,958.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00049668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00119834 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00073079 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00257540 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00064701 BTC.

Origin Dollar Token Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,018,095 tokens. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Token Trading

Origin Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

