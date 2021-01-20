Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.86 Million

Analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will report $183.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $184.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $183.40 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $192.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year sales of $709.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $709.30 million to $710.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $705.72 million, with estimates ranging from $686.85 million to $735.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ormat Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth $48,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 118.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $107.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 71.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.73. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $117.93.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

