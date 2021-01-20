Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Short Interest Update

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,900 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 413,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OFIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,878 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,737 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFIX traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.76. The company had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,196. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $46.84. The company has a market capitalization of $865.39 million, a PE ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.52. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.