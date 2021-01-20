Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Invests $7.88 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,882,000. Amazon.com makes up 5.9% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,120.76 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,178.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,170.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,648.87.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

