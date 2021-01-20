PAC Global One Day Trading Volume Hits $6,341.00 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $8.76 million and approximately $6,341.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00023381 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 12,950,371,381 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.