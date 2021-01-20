Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.58

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.58 and last traded at $35.31, with a volume of 16388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.26.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPBI. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 1.36.
In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $861,793.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,853.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 44.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,965,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,211,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,087,000 after acquiring an additional 657,073 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $8,901,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.9% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,243,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,193,000 after acquiring an additional 323,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 47.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 681,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 220,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.
Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPBI)
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.
