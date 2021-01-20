Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.58

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.58 and last traded at $35.31, with a volume of 16388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.26.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPBI. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $861,793.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,853.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 44.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,965,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,211,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,087,000 after acquiring an additional 657,073 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $8,901,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.9% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,243,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,193,000 after acquiring an additional 323,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 47.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 681,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 220,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.