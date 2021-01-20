Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Pantheon Resources stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41. Pantheon Resources has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.64.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interest in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

