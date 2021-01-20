Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Pantheon Resources stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41. Pantheon Resources has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.64.
Pantheon Resources Company Profile
