Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires 2,100 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.14% of Progress Software worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Progress Software by 17.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

PRGS traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.85. The stock had a trading volume of 23,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,201. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $49.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 26.12%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

