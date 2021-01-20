Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $38.71 Million Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Omnicell makes up about 2.3% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.76% of Omnicell worth $38,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 10,295.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 101,106 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $122.71. 11,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,197. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.43.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.71 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

In other Omnicell news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $16,817,944.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,654 shares of company stock worth $4,949,164. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

