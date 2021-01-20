Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $7.61 Million Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.09% of MKS Instruments worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 12,685.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,466,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 4,431,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after purchasing an additional 194,445 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,388,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $151,614,000 after purchasing an additional 64,870 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,210,000 after purchasing an additional 108,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 766,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,751,000 after purchasing an additional 114,375 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,823. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $66.87 and a one year high of $189.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.71.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $589.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. Research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.18.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.