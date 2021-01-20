Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Increases Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 1,540.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770,100 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 3.28% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $16,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 172,769 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 178,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 112,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 103,184 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,343,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,214,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMTL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 13,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,920. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.34. The firm has a market cap of $565.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($3.26). Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

