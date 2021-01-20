Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Increases Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,222,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,234,000 after acquiring an additional 159,898 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the second quarter worth $219,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Garmin by 14.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.02. 29,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,073. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $123.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.81.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

