Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 128,433 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,698,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128,433 shares during the period. NN comprises approximately 1.5% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 8.65% of NN worth $24,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in NN by 464.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in NN during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NN by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NN during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

NNBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. CJS Securities upgraded NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NNBR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.35. NN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. Equities analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NN Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

