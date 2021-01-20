Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 1,400 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.23% of Addus HomeCare worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 96.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 133.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 87.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 97.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock traded up $3.53 on Wednesday, reaching $125.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.34. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $123.82.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $193.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. Equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $25,610.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,585,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,857.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,377 shares of company stock valued at $53,509,708 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

