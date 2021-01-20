Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 19,800 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $8,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,471 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,249 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,419,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,772,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,375,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,783 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,551,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,396,000 after acquiring an additional 184,224 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $323,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,062 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,445. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.06. 843,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,966,149. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $54.35.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

