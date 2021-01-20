Paradise (OTCMKTS:PARF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Paradise, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARF)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.45. 3,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 302% from the average session volume of 924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40.

Paradise Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PARF)

Paradise, Inc produces and sells candied fruit and molded plastics in the United States. The company's Candied Fruit segment produces and sells candied fruit, a basic fruitcake ingredient to manufacturing bakers, institutional users, and retailers for use in home baking; and processes and sells frozen strawberry products to commercial and institutional users, including preservers, dairies, drink manufacturers, etc.

