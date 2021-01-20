Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 23,416 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 130.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,416 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 76.3% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL opened at $116.13 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.02.

