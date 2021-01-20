Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 44,913 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 140.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,913 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 744.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,797,000 after buying an additional 34,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $44.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average is $40.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

