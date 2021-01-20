Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 766,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,722 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $52,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 70,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 103,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 459,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $67.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average is $64.97. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

